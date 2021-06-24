Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Get to know the Most Inspiring Leaders of 2021 (Video)

By Rob Schneider
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Business Journal is honoring companies and leaders who made the tough choices and fought for their employees' livelihoods and the good of the community and often for their business lives. These honorees inspired us and showed us a path to persevering and excelling in a challenging environment.

www.bizjournals.com
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Chicago, ILbizjournals

3 Chicago business leaders talk about city’s economic resurgence post-pandemic (Video)

With the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic behind us and Chicago now officially fully reopened, a post-virus world is slowly coming into picture. While the last 15 months have certainly brought its fair share of challenges, we at the Chicago Business Journal wanted to know: What lines of business are bringing Chicago back from a difficult year and are positioning the city for future success?
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Reviewing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends. This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

At $3B, SL Green’s One Vanderbilt Secures Largest Ever SASB CMBS

SL Green Realty has tapped the CMBS market for permanent financing for its One Vanderbilt tower. The REIT has secured a $3 billion 10-year, fixed-rate loan securitized in a single asset, single borrower agented CMBS transaction. The agents were a consortium of financial institutions, led by Wells Fargo Bank, and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Capital Factory partnership leverages health care startups' tech to solve industry issues

A new partnership between Texas organizations could mean more opportunities for local startups to get plugged into the broader innovation ecosystem. Two divisions of Chicago-based Health Care Services Corporation are teaming up with Capital Factory to connect emerging technology solutions with members and clients. C1 Innovation Lab, a Dallas-based center to incubate and develop new products, along with a division of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will work with the Austin-based accelerator and early-stage investor.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Logistics company expands headquarters at Cypress Waters

Dallas-based Omni Logistics has expanded its headquarters at Cypress Waters, the company confirmed this week. The logistics and supply chain provider is moving from 3100 Olympus Blvd. to 3200 Olympus and taking more than 52,000 square feet, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News. The move will help support the company's continued growth.