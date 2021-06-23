Glory 78 Postponed Due to Badr Hari Injury
Hari suffered a loss back in December when he was stopped by Benjamin Adegbuyi. Arguably the biggest star in kickboxing, Hari has headlined two of the last four Glory events. In the Glory 78 co-main event, a rematch for the light heavyweight championship was scheduled to take place. Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov were set to square off after their closely contested matchup at Glory 77. It is unclear if this fight will be rescheduled for the September event at this time.mmasucka.com