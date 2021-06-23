Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Glory 78 Postponed Due to Badr Hari Injury

By Brandon Joint
mmasucka.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHari suffered a loss back in December when he was stopped by Benjamin Adegbuyi. Arguably the biggest star in kickboxing, Hari has headlined two of the last four Glory events. In the Glory 78 co-main event, a rematch for the light heavyweight championship was scheduled to take place. Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov were set to square off after their closely contested matchup at Glory 77. It is unclear if this fight will be rescheduled for the September event at this time.

mmasucka.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Badr Hari
Person
Alistair Overeem
Person
Artem Vakhitov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
Eugene, ORnbc16.com

Olympic Trials postpones events on Sunday due to heat

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Olympic Trials have been postponed on Sunday afternoon due to heat in Eugene. According to sources, the events will start at 8:30 p.m., with running events starting at 9:00 p.m. The heat in Eugene is what caused the delay, with temperatures exceeding 105 degrees at...
MLBSportsGrid

Twins-White Sox Postponed Monday Due to Rain

Https://twitter.com/scottmerkin/status/1409615286718840836. The Twins and White Sox were initially scheduled to start a series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Monday, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on July 19 as part of a doubleheader. Lucas Giolito was initially scheduled to take on Kenta Maeda, and it seems likely that both starters will take the mound on Tuesday instead.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers, Astros postponed Friday night due to rain

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ game against the Houston Astros on Friday night has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday. Each game will last seven innings. Tickets from Friday night may be used for admission to Game 1, which starts at...
Baseballsemoball.com

Catfish game vs. Hoots postponed due to bad weather

The Cape Catfish were only able to play five minutes of their Friday night road contest against the O'Fallon Hoots before the game was postponed due to bad weather. Just three Catfish batters - Andrew Stone, Diego Johnson and Mason Speirs - had a chance at the plate before the umpires halted the game for a rain delay. None were able to reach base.
MLBNews-Herald.com

Captains-South Bend game postponed due to power outage

The Captains' game against the South Bend Cubs on June 30 was postponed due to a local power outage. The game will be made up on July 3 as part of a doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. at Classic Park.
SportsCBS Sports

2021 Olympics: Brianna McNeal, U.S. hurdle champion, will not compete in Games after five-year ban is upheld

American Olympic hurdler Brianna McNeal wont be allowed to defend her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics. The star lost her appeal of a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules on Friday, The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced. The decision means she will not be able to race in the 100-meter hurdles at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, an event she won at the last Olympics.
MLBwcn247.com

Phillies-Marlins game postponed due to rain, DH July 16

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16 in Philadelphia. With rain in the forecast the entire evening in Philadelphia, Marlins manager Don Mattingly expected an early decision. The Phillies will open a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday night. Miami begins a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta.
UFCbjpenn.com

Nate Marquardt

Nate Marquardt announces return to MMA, set to compete for Titan FC. Nate Marquardt planning potential comeback in Bellator. Vitor Belfort first fought in the UFC back in 1997 making his debut for the organization when he was 19-years-old. Fast-forward 20 years later to...
Detroit, MIGwinnett Daily Post

Tigers-Astros postponed due to inclement weather

The Detroit Tigers-Houston Astros game scheduled for Friday at Detroit's Comerica Park has been postponed because of weather. The teams will play a split, seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, with games scheduled for 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. EDT, respectively. The Tigers are 17-20 at home and 32-43 overall, while the...
Missoula, MTKHQ Right Now

Thursday’s PaddleHeads game postponed due to field conditions

MISSOULA, Mont. - Thursday’s game between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Boise has been postponed due to field conditions from extended exposure to extreme weather conditions. The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Friday, July 2 with a postgame Independence Day fireworks display. Gates at 4:00 pm with...
Baseballnumberfire.com

Tuesday's Tigers-Indians game postponed due to rain

Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians has been postponed due to rain. It is pouring in Cleveland, and it's enough to cancel the game outright. The teams will play a single-entry doubleheader on Wednesday. Jose Urena and J.C. Mejia were scheduled to start.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mets-Yankees series opener postponed due to rain, doubleheader set for Sunday

The New York Yankees announced that tonight’s game between the Yankees and Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tonight’s game has been rescheduled as the first game (2:05 p.m. ET) of a split-admission doubleheader on Sunday, July 4 at Yankee Stadium. Tickets for tonight’s originally scheduled game (Friday, July 2) will not be valid for Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader, which is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
UFCSherdog

By The Numbers: Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira walked into the mixed martial arts sunset in 2015 and did so as one...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Francis Ngannau UFC Contract Leak Stuns Fans

I’m going to come right out and say it, Francis Ngannau makes bank. I know that, you know that, and he knows that. Heck, the entire UFC knows it. That all being said, what else can be found in his contract? What we found is pretty shocking and the details don’t lie, or do they? If only there was a way to see the details. Well, now there is. Thanks, Reddit fam. Conor McGregor ‘Brain Damaging’ News Revealed.
UFCMMA Fighting

‘UFC 264 Countdown’ video

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3, the blockbuster trilogy between two of the best lightweights in the world, is the focus for ‘UFC 264 Countdown.’. Featured in the episode is a deeper look at the main event, a potential legacy-defining rubber match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, and the co-headlining bout between welterweights Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.
Combat Sportsmmasucka.com

A Look Inside SBG Ireland: More Than Just Conor McGregor

SBG Ireland – Straight Blast Gym. The undefeated Dutch-born Ilias Bulaid may only have two MMA fights to his name, he boasts far more kickboxing experience and accomplishments. Bulaid, training at SBG Ireland, has had two professional fights in Bellator’s featherweight division, and he won his first match via 1st round KO from a clinch knee.
UFCBloody Elbow

Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee rescheduled for UFC’s August 28th event

Next week’s UFC 264 preliminary card was supposed to feature an intriguing welterweight battle between Sean Brady and Kevin Lee, but the fight will instead take place in late August. The UFC announced earlier this week that following Lee withdrawing from the July 10th pay-per-view blockbuster due to injury, his...