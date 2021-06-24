Journey Share Clip of New Single ‘The Way We Used to Be’

On “Free Ride,” the first single from Mykki Blanco’s new mini-LP Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, the musician constructs a tabernacle from which to worship the sensation of love. The accompanying video features Blanco refiguring tropes of family, community, and celebration to more inclusive ends. What might read as dysfunctional — multiple generations dwelling in a rickety RV — is recast with gentle reverence. Blanco’s gift has always been the queering of perspective, refusing to stay fixed in any particular mode. Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep brings that framework to notions of love and loss. The result is a profoundly moving meditation on what it means to care and be cared for. Over Zoom, Blanco says the timing of the project’s release, just as the world re-emerges from over a year in lockdown, feels divine. While it wasn’t their goal in recording the album, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep contends with the contrasting impulses tied to the return to normalcy. Its songs are about making space for longing and making space to heal one’s trauma; about intimately knowing the contours of your heartache and dedicating yourself to the hope of finding true love.