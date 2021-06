Ivica Zubac is OUT tonight due to a sprained right MCL. Source: Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN (Twitter) Zubac played sparingly in previous series against the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz (14 and 13.2 minutes per game, respectively), but had seen a major uptick in minutes with the Clippers faced with ascending star Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals (31.1). Forced out with a sprained MCL, head coach Tyronn Lue will have to get creative to slow down Ayton and stave off elimination as Los Angeles is set to take the court down 3-1.