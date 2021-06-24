NBA playoff prop bets: Phoenix Suns Devin Booker props for 6/24/2021
Thursday's NBA Playoffs slate features the Phoenix Suns and some interesting betting options, including lines for Devin Booker prop bets. Booker finishes with an average of 26 points and 4.5 assists per contest this season, while connecting on 48.3% of his shot attempts. Over just his last five games, he's averaged 28 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in each matchup and has shot 44.9% from the floor.www.kirksvilledailyexpress.com