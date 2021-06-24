NBA playoff prop bets: Phoenix Suns Devin Booker props for 6/24/2021

The LeBron James-Jae Crowder rivalry has reached new levels in recent days, as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns clash in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. This series has given us some entertaining games with James and Crowder going at it, reminding people that there's no love between them. Game 3 of the series saw the King bullying Crowder, taunting him every time he had the chance.