LANSING — State Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida, has introduced legislation to allow for an exemption to be considered for homeless kids under the state’s third-grade reading law. “Homeless children face tough challenges — like not having a regular place to call home or not having enough food or clean clothes — and these can have an enormous effect on their ability to learn,” Zorn said. “The lack of access to online educational resources adds to the problems facing young homeless students. My bill would allow these children to get a ‘good cause’ exemption instead of being held back if they are struggling with reading.”