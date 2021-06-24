Cancel
Maquoketa, IA

Prep softball: Wiebenga, Cavanagh spark Maquoketa's sweep of Beckman

By TIM O’NEILL tim.oneill@thmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAQUOKETA, Iowa — This was the type of performance Maquoketa wanted to see: Pitchers throwing strikes and batters riding the carousel around the basepaths. Jenna Wiebenga drove in four runs and was a home run short of the cycle in the opener, and combined with Carley Cavanagh for a pair of strong outings in the pitching circle as the Cardinals swept Dyersville Beckman, 10-0 and 6-1, in a WaMaC Conference doubleheader on Wednesday at the Jack Marlowe Athletic Complex.

