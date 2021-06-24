Prep softball: Wiebenga, Cavanagh spark Maquoketa's sweep of Beckman

Two runners were on base with two outs in the sixth inning with the Rice Lake softball team trying to rally down by a pair of runs. Hailey Repka dropped a base hit to left to score one and advance the tying run to third before moving to second on steal as the go-ahead run. Paige Diercks popped out to the pitcher ending the inning and the last scoring opportunity for Rice Lake as the fourth-seeded Warriors went down in order in the seventh falling 4-3 in a Division 2 regional semifinal to No. 5 Hayward in Rice Lake on Monday evening.