Quotes: FCDvLAFC | 6.24.2021

On if this was the most complete game the team had played…. “A little bit. I thought it was most important as well. And I told the players that before the game. I wanted to keep this run going. And I know, playing these because of the way they play, they stretch you out, they're a good footballing team and you have to stay disciplined because that's what they work on. Getting you out of your shape. And they’re good on the ball. They’re a good possession team. And I thought, the first half, especially, we really picked our moments to press, turn the ball over and then I thought some of our play in the first half was outstanding. And, to be honest, maybe the best half we've had all season in terms of stuff we've been looking at. I think it’s a sign of things to come. You saw [Franco] Fragapane with Rey [Emanuel Reynoso]. And, I thought Hassani [Dotson] was outstanding again. It’s good for the two new guys to get a goal. You know, Adrien [Hunou] conceivably had four goals in the last two games. You know, final ball at times wasn’t the best. But, you know, Tyler [Miller] has had, what, one big save first half I think? I can’t really think of anything else that he, you know, he’s had saves, but stuff that I think he should save. It’s another clean sheet as well, which is important.”