Quotes: FCDvLAFC | 6.24.2021
We knew the game was going to start with them pushing forward right away. That was our observation from their last few home games. So we anticipated that but we still conceded quite early with the shot by (Carlos) Vela. So that was a disappointing start when we talked and prepared very thoroughly to prevent them getting on the score sheet within the first 10 minutes. Moving past that, I thought we actually did grow into the game and found the game in terms of the system and getting on the ball. LAFC transitioned well so when we were recovering the ball, I think we could've been a little bit more vertical and found the second line or third line to get out of the transition. We had maybe too many short passes which led to them recreating chances. I thought we had some good spells in possession and starting to get balls in the box but we're lacking that punch in the box to put away chances and hurt the keeper.