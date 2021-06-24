Cancel
Delaware, IA

HS BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Wednesday night results

By Jon Swisher
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn High School Baseball last night, the West Delaware Hawks improved their non-conference record to 3-6 and overall mark to 8-13 with a 17-7 win over Monticello. Sophomore Payton Aldrich picked up his 3rd win on the season as he allowed 11 hits, struck out 5, stranded 7 Panther runners and only walked two. The Hawks offense tallied 17 hits and took 6 free passes. Monti dropped to 2-2 non-conference and 10-10 overall. WD returns to play later today when they travel to Tiffin, facing WaMaC conference foe Clear Creek-Amana in a doubleheader starting at 5pm.

