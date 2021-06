Christian Lückstädt, ADDCON, Bitterfeld, Germany and Anant Deshpande. The use of antibiotics at sub-therapeutic levels, to improve the productivity of chickens has been practiced in many countries for decades despite its drawbacks. As a result, today we are seeing the emergence of multiple bacteria that are resistant to many of the commonly used antibiotics. This is also a direct threat to human health as many of these multi-drug resistant bacteria contaminate the meat and are passed on to the human population.