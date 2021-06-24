Single dose of Pfizer or Astra Zeneca vaccine offers substantial protection to older adults in long-term care facilities

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say study findings suggest booster doses should be investigated for those who are immunocompromised. In a study published on June 15, 2021, in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they believe that, for the first time, there is evidence to show that three doses of vaccine increase antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID 19 — more than the standard two-dose regimen for people who have received solid organ transplants.