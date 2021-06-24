Cancel
Single dose of Pfizer or Astra Zeneca vaccine offers substantial protection to older adults in long-term care facilities

By European Society of Clinical Microbiology, Infectious Diseases
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) (9-12 July) and published this week in The Lancet Infectious Diseases shows that, for residents of long-term care homes for adults aged 65 years and over, a single dose of either the Pfizer or Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine offers around 60% protection against infection from SARS-CoV-2. The study is by Dr. Madhumita Shrotri and Dr. Laura Shallcross, UCL Institute of Health Informatics, University College London, UK, and colleagues.

medicalxpress.com
