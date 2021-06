Cristiano Ronaldo is being called out for making a big show of rejecting Coca Cola at Euro 2020 - after footage resurfaced of him advertising the beverage.The football star made waves on Monday after removing two bottles of Coke from his table at a press conference, appearing to disapprove of the sugary drink. He instead reached for the unlabeled water in front of him, saying “agua” in a tone that implied the choice was clear for him.The snub even appeared to wipe billions off the company’s value.But the internet recalled, almost immediately, that the Portuguese soccer star actually used to...