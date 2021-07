BARCELONA, Spain, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first BforPlanet, the event focused on promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the private sector, will feature some of the leading international institutions in the fields of sustainability and development. Among those taking part in the event, to be held on 7 and 8 July at Fira de Barcelona's Montjuïc venue, are the United Nations, through the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), the World Bank and the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature).