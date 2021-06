On the heels of a powerful solstice that begins a new cycle comes a full moon. This moon is in Capricorn on Thursday, June 24 at 12:39 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT). This is an optimistic time, and could be very prosperous if you can move through the challenges of the distractions of drama and ego-driven negative behaviors in yourself and in others that may crop up. Honesty, emotional vulnerability, humility and a good spiritual base are important foundational aspects for success during this time. It can be a very expansive time especially if you can harness the positivity and optimism. It is a good time to reflect on the containers of your life. What is too small, too big, completed etc. We have some good momentum to initiate the creation of some new containers for ourselves for this cycle.