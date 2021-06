WABASSO — Four years ago, Wabasso softball coach Tiffany Eichten went through the season while pregnant with her and her husband Christopher’s second child; the day after the season ended, their daughter Elway was born. So when Tiffany was pregnant during this past season, she thought it would be a similar situation. What she, her family and her team didn’t know was they were about to embark on the journey of a lifetime.