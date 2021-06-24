COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy can reduce hospitalizations, healthcare system stress

The COVID vaccines all tout high levels of efficacy, offering up to 95 percent protection depending on the brand. However, these numbers reflect their overall effectiveness across the population, and can't tell you how your own body will react to the COVID shot. Factors such as age, sex, co-morbidities, and genetics can lower your level of antibodies, making your immune response less effective overall. Now, researchers have identified one additional factor that could significantly impact your antibody response to the vaccine—and their warning may surprise you. Read on to find out whether your own vaccine could be compromised, and what to do about it if so.