Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy can reduce hospitalizations, healthcare system stress

By University of South Florida
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly published study by the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) shows that monoclonal antibodies (MABs) work well in reducing COVID-19 related emergency department visits and hospitalizations when given early to high-risk patients. If used under FDA guidelines, the researchers suggest, this treatment can ease the pandemic's continuing burden on patients and on limited health care resources.

medicalxpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Covid 19#Florida Hospital#Stress#Tampa General Hospital#Eua#Md#Mab#Regeneron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthredlakenationnews.com

Many post-COVID patients are experiencing new medical problems, study finds

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have sought medical care for post-COVID health problems that they had not been diagnosed with before becoming infected with the coronavirus, according to the largest study to date of long-term symptoms in COVID-19 patients. The study, tracking the health insurance records of nearly 2 million...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find drug duo that may cure COVID-19 together

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
ScienceWLTX.com

No, COVID immunity cannot be determined by a positive antibody test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — QUESTION:. Does having COVID antibodies mean you are immune to COVID? And if you have antibodies, should you still get vaccinated?. The FDA recently put out a statement that said, "Antibody tests should not be used to evaluate a person's level of immunity or protection from COVID-19 at any time."
Public HealthMedscape News

Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab Gets FDA EUA for Severe COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the arthritis drug tocilizumab (Actemra) for adults and children aged 2 years and older who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 and are being treated with systemic corticosteroids and supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Fox News

FDA authorizes Roche drug for severely ill COVID-19 patients

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval to Roche’s Actemra (tocilizumab) to boost outcomes among hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen and steroid medications. Data from clinical trials among over 5,600 hospitalized patients indicated infusions, in addition to routine care, cut patients' length of hospital stay and reduced the risk...
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Breaking: New Data About Pfizer And Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Is Out

News about the coronavirus vaccines keeps pouring in. Experts in the US have been able to conduct a study that shows the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There have been a lot of controversies regarding the covid vaccines. They’ve been making headlines all over the world in...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study Suggests Some Patients Taking Anti-Inflammatory Drugs May Have Weaker Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines

A lower antibody response found in one-fourth of patients taking methotrexate does not necessarily mean that these patients are not protected against COVID-19. Nearly 25% of patients taking methotrexate for common immune system disorders exhibit a weaker immune response to COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new study published in Annals of Rheumatic Diseases.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines

Background: Repurposed medicines may have a role against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antiparasitic ivermectin, with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, has now been tested in numerous clinical trials. Areas of uncertainty: We assessed the efficacy of ivermectin treatment in reducing mortality, in secondary outcomes, and in chemoprophylaxis, among people with, or...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Study shows remote home monitoring models can support COVID-19 patients and reduce demand on hospitals

A study led by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) BRACE and RSET Rapid Evaluation Centres and undertaken by researchers at UCL, Nuffield Trust, RAND Europe and the University of Birmingham suggests that effective coordination between primary and secondary care to set up and deliver remote home monitoring models can help patients and reduce demand on hospital services during the period of COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Feel This After Your Vaccine, Your Antibody Response May Be Low

The COVID vaccines all tout high levels of efficacy, offering up to 95 percent protection depending on the brand. However, these numbers reflect their overall effectiveness across the population, and can't tell you how your own body will react to the COVID shot. Factors such as age, sex, co-morbidities, and genetics can lower your level of antibodies, making your immune response less effective overall. Now, researchers have identified one additional factor that could significantly impact your antibody response to the vaccine—and their warning may surprise you. Read on to find out whether your own vaccine could be compromised, and what to do about it if so.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Scientists explore herbal treatment for COVID-19

Could an over-the-counter health "shot" help fight COVID-19? George Mason University researchers think it just might. Cell and Bioscience recently highlighted research led by Yuntao Wu and Ramin Hakami in which they examined the potential anti-coronavirus activities of an over-the-counter drink called Respiratory Detox Shot (RDS). RDS is a remedy...
Public Healthstateofpress.com

Regeneron COVID-19 therapy cuts deaths among hospitalised patients who lack antibodies -study By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail reduces deaths in hospitalised patients who have not mounted their own antibody response, a large British study published on Wednesday found. The therapy, REGEN-COV, has been granted emergency use authorisation for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in the United States, but...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine, Monoclonal Antibodies Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

The investigators created a panel of pseudotype viruses, which combined the HIV virus and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against several emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, according to a study published in mBio. Additionally, however, the study found that the only approved monoclonal antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2 may not be as effective against its’ variants in laboratory experiments.