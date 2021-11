Gareth Southgate dropped Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard from the England squad due to their lack of form and game time as questions continued about Mason Greenwood’s ongoing omission.The end of a mammoth international year is in sight, as is World Cup qualification for the European Championship runners-up.England boast a three-point cushion at the top of Group I ahead of next Friday’s Wembley clash with Albania, before travelling to San Marino for their final qualifier – the 19th fixture of 2021.Southgate named a 25-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers and again leant heavily on the group that reached the...

