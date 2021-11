David Alaba was one of Real Madrid’s two goal-scoring heroes in the most recent Clasico, and Los Blancos can absolutely thank Bayern Munich for allowing him to walk for free. He has fit Real perfectly. But he is not the first player to leave Bayern due to a contractual issue. In fact, his circumstances are not even the most interesting. Because Toni Kroos joined Real in 2014 for just 25 million euros in one of the best transfers of the last decade, as a result of Die Roten’s executives disrespecting his worth.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO