austin maynard architects' terracotta house reflects the spirit of a vegetable garden

Cover picture for the articleAustin maynard architects completes its terracotta house in melbourne‘s bustling and bohemian neighborhood of fitzroy. the client sought a farm house with a large vegetable garden without leaving the city. beginning with an inner suburban cottage with a huge backyard in a community-spirited enclave, the team renovates the original house for the family of the client’s son, and constructs a new dwelling for her at the rear of the plot. between the two cottages is a garden and a shared pavilion. the house stands as a design-minded multi-generational home with its subtle combination of communal and private areas.

