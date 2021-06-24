austin maynard architects' terracotta house reflects the spirit of a vegetable garden

I feel very lucky to have been designing new, but traditional-style houses for over 20 years, and to have seen those houses gradually mellow and improve with age. To think back to what a very modern house would have looked like 20 years ago, I doubt that it would still have the same appeal now. And, ultimately, this is why I believe that traditional houses are worth building. As we face the challenges of a more environmentally conscious world, we should be designing with the long term in mind. You can always change the wallpaper in the downstairs loo, but the bricks and mortar will be there for decades to come.