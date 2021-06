Green tea is considered one of the healthy beverages. It has healthy bioactive compounds and is more than a hydrating beverage. Indian-origin researchers have claimed that green tea might help in tackling Covid-19 infection. The initial findings show that one of the compounds found in green tea can successfully combat coronavirus. Researchers said that they are still investigating how green tea can play a vital role in the fight against Covid. They said that initial results have shown that green tea can give rise to a drug that can tackle the virus. The study noted that nature’s oldest pharmacy already has drugs to treat infections. Only what is required is that to find compounds that could help in battling the pandemic.