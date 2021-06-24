Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trae Young scores 48 points as Atlanta Hawks edge past Milwaukee Bucks

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Young exploded with an enormous 48 points as his Atlanta Hawks claimed the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were on a 13-game winning streak at home before Young and his side showed up to give the hosts their first loss at Fiserv Forum in the post-season.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiserv Forum#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Hawks Edge Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 7; Will Face Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Sunday's decisive Game 7 of their second-round series at Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Huerter led the way while Trae Young struggled with his shot for the victors, who advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2015 and will face the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee’s defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

After advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals — a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee’s last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBAboxden.com

ECF - The Bucks of Milwaukee vs The Hawks of Atlanta

ECF - The Bucks of Milwaukee vs The Hawks of Atlanta. Should be a most ripping series. I’m on my phone and lazy lol. Hawks have the better roster/coach/bench .. but Bucks has the best player /best defenders. Bucks’ defenders will neutralize a lot of those scorers for Atlanta .
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young has always been a fun ride, but now he’s showing how far he can actually take Atlanta

For a minute, Travis Schlenk’s 2018 draft-night decision to trade Luka Doncic for Trae Young, and the future lottery pick that became Cam Reddish, had the makings of an all-time blunder. That wasn’t a knock on Young, who was an All-Star in his second season and made it obvious early in his rookie season that he was going to be a really good player. It’s just that Doncic was almost immediately one of the best players in the world.