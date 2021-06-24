Cancel
Butler County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Lancaster, Saunders, Seward by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Dodge; Lancaster; Saunders; Seward The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Dodge County in east central Nebraska Seward County in southeastern Nebraska Butler County in east central Nebraska Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 155 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Schuyler to 4 miles north of Gresham, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Prague and Ulysses around 205 AM CDT. Weston, Staplehurst and Bee around 215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Seward, Wahoo, Mead, Garland, Milford and Pleasant Dale. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 366 and 388. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...65MPH

alerts.weather.gov
