Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 154 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shelby to near Benedict to near Bradshaw, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near York, Henderson and Waco around 200 AM CDT. Lushton around 205 AM CDT. McCool Junction around 210 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 342 and 365. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH