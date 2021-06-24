University of Pittsburgh Professor George Dougherty plans out Ridgway's Financial Future

RIDGWAY--After an already long meeting that began at 6 p.m. with the Occupational Tax Public Hearing, a PowerPoint presentation on a five-year financial plan for the Borough was not something anyone was looking forward to. But University of Pittsburgh George E. Dougherty, Ph.D., Director of the Graduate School of Public & International Affairs (GSPIA) showed why he is one of the most popular lecturers at the School, with an engaging presentation that kept the Council members engaged, and asking questions throughout the evening. He was awarded the "Teacher of the Year" at the University in both 2017 and 2020.