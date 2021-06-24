Students, professor deem spring 2021 course taught using virtual reality a success
Professor of International Relations Farah Jan used virtual reality to teach INTR 391: Senior Seminar for Thesis Research in the spring 2021 semester. Students attended the class using virtual reality headsets, which allowed them to customize their avatars, walk around, and have face-to-face conversations with Jan and their classmates. Students also had the ability to raise their hands and choose where to sit in the virtual reality classroom that Jan designed.www.thedp.com