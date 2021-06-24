Students, professor deem spring 2021 course taught using virtual reality a success

Using Multiple Representations to Enhance Student Success in Statistics. by Michael Litke, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, Goodwin University. About one-third of the way through Goodwin University’s STAT 167 course, there is a massive increase in the complexity of the material. The first unit covers descriptive statistics, which students often find very familiar. Many high school math courses, as well as some college courses, cover most of the topics within descriptive statistics. I’ve noticed that as my students work to take the intellectual leap from the first unit to the second, which covers inferential statistics, many of the new concepts seem just out of reach.