Introducing: Juan Ayuso

More Brittany and the finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne. It’s a small climb but in recent years it has bothered several GC contenders like Tom Dumoulin and Vincenzo Nibali. A la Julian: watch enough cycling and you learn foreign language vocabulary. Etape, bidon, col and so on. Yesterday perhaps supplied you with some new German: Opi and Omi, informal, diminutive words for grandpa and grandma, terms used in the Netherlands and Flanders too. They were brandished on a cardboard sign by a spectator so keen to be spotted by her family that she failed to notice the peloton and felled Tony Martin. He took down so many riders that the peloton looked like like a game of Mikado. It took time to regroup with a peloton that slowed, but didn’t stop. Then there was another giant crash with 8km to go just as the road was descending, this time with no outside provocation and another messy scene with many riders on the ground and others blocked by the carnage. The evening’s medical bulletin reported 21 riders required treatment from the race doctor, probably double that needed help from their team medics and soigneurs.