2013 doesn't seem like all that long ago, and of course, it's not – just eight years, which means if you bought a watch back then, it might be due for a service by now, come to think of it. But of course, we don't measure time just by the numbers. There has been a lot of water under the bridge since then, in the wider world, and in the watch world, too, things have changed dramatically. Everything from how watches are sold, to how much they cost (alas) has been transformed, and the pace of change doesn't look likely to slow down any time soon.