Restaurants

RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Flint's focus now chicken at 1 location

nwaonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlint Flenoy is turning chicken. Flenoy is converting his Flint's Just Like Mom's, in the Union Plaza Building, 124 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, into Flint's Southern Fried Chicken, on or about July 5. The menu will center on Flenoy's brag-worthy fried chicken, but will include "everything with chicken," including six chicken-centered salads, wraps, sandwiches, pastas, chicken tacos and whatever Flenoy will offer for his daily plate lunch — and yes, that'll sometimes mean chicken and dumplings.

www.nwaonline.com
State
Arkansas State
