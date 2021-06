Samsung is scrambling to fix a number of high-risk security vulnerabilities which have been found to leave its smartphones dangerously exposed to hackers. There aren’t too many details at present because of how serious these vulnerabilities are, but one of them which has yet to be fixed as of the time of this writing reportedly gives hackers a way to trick you into handing over access to your SMS text messages. Sergey Toshin, founder of Oversecured (which specializes in mobile app security), writes in a company blog post that “multiple dangerous vulnerabilities” have been found hiding in pre-installed apps on some...