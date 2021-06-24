Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA playoff prop bets: Phoenix Suns Devin Booker props for 6/24/2021

Boonville Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday's NBA Playoffs slate features the Phoenix Suns and some interesting betting options, including lines for Devin Booker prop bets. Booker finishes with an average of 26 points and 4.5 assists per contest this season, while connecting on 48.3% of his shot attempts. Over just his last five games, he's averaged 28 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in each matchup and has shot 44.9% from the floor.

www.boonvilledailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Playoffs#The Phoenix Suns#Usa Today Sports#Clippers#Mi#Sportsbookwire#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
USA Today
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBANew York Post

Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in crazy gold car

Devin Booker is riding in style. The Suns guard pulled up to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in a Chevrolet Caprice that featured gold wire-spoked wheels. Booker was captured behind the wheel of the vintage vehicle as he made his way into a parking garage near...
NBAfanbuzz.com

Devin Booker’s Younger Sister Inspires His Greatness

Professional basketball star Devin Booker is a Phoenix rising. The favorite sun of Phoenix is bringing the franchise back from the dead. With the help of veteran Chris Paul, there’s nothing the young shooting guard can’t do. He puts up ridiculous numbers on a nightly basis. He’s led Phoenix out of their playoff drought. But perhaps his most inspired work is off the court with the Special Olympics.
NBAGossip Cop

Devin Booker’s Parents: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Mother And Father

Devin Booker has been playing for the Phoenix Suns since his professional basketball career began back in 2015. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 30, 1996, the shooting guard was raised by two loving parents with interesting backgrounds. Here’s the inside scoop on Devin Booker’s parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Told Jae Crowder He Stinks, And That Is The Reason Why Jae Pushed Him

The LeBron James-Jae Crowder rivalry has reached new levels in recent days, as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns clash in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. This series has given us some entertaining games with James and Crowder going at it, reminding people that there's no love between them. Game 3 of the series saw the King bullying Crowder, taunting him every time he had the chance.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George, Chris Paul caught in heated exchange in Game 3

Things got a bit chippy between Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George and Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul. The tension between the two went up in the middle of Game 3 in Staples Center as the two were seen exchanging some sweet nothings as the series between the Clippers and the Suns continues to heat up.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Comment On Chris Paul’s Contract

Earlier this week a report emerged suggesting Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul intended to decline his $44 million player option. “[Chris] Paul has a $44.4 million player option, which according to several sources, he intends to decline with hopes of inking a new multiyear deal (perhaps in the $100 million range over three seasons),” Pincus writes, via Bleacher Report.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Lakers that LeBron James won’t want on the roster next season

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season came to a bitter end on Thursday night as the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the playoffs in six games. LeBron James’ spotless record in the first round was also tainted as Devin Booker and the Suns hammered the final nail to the coffin in Los Angeles’ hopes to win back-to-back championship.
NBABleacher Report

Chris Paul, Monty Williams Were 'Ticked Off' Devin Booker Was an All-NBA Snub

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and veteran point guard Chris Paul were not pleased to see Devin Booker left off the All-NBA teams that were announced Tuesday. "He and I were both ticked off last night that Booker wasn't on the All-NBA team. That's pretty much a joke," Williams told reporters. "And I'm beside myself that we didn't have anybody on the All-Defensive team."
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deandre Ayton poked fun at Devin Booker's broken nose with hilarious pregame shirt

Devin Booker has been the hot topic of conversation in the NBA these last few days. From suffering a broken nose in Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers series, to coming back to end the game and getting pushed by Boogie Cousins after the final buzzer, and finally wearing a face mask in Game 3 to protect that same broken nose, Booker’s been one of the faces of the Western Conference Finals for a reason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says He Never Wants To Talk With Michael Jordan About The 1993 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan completed his first three-peat with a win over the Phoenix Suns, beating the 1993 NBA MVP Charles Barkley after taking things personally (according to himself). That was the closest that Chuck was to win an NBA title during his career, and he still can't get over that series. Talking with SportsCenter, the former player-turned-analyst spoke about the 2021 Phoenix Suns and their chances to win the NBA championship.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Suns’ Devin Booker retaliates at Clippers’ Paul George with hard forearm shove

Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers got rather testy, to say the least. The Suns emerged victorious in an extremely gritty, low-scoring affair, 84-80. There was certainly no love lost between Clippers’ Paul George and Suns’ Devin Booker. They went at it for virtually the entire game, including some extra curricular contact on more than one occasion.