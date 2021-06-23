Cancel
Reebok Set to Release Summer-Ready Question Low “White Ice”

By Staff
Baller Status
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReebok has confirmed the release of its Question Low “White Ice” colorway, just in time for the summer. The colorway is a cool all-white take on the popular low-cut iteration of Allen Iverson’s signature shoe. The summer-ready Question presents a highly-wearable take on the retro hardwood model. The release builds upon Reebok’s portfolio of Question Low silhouettes ideal for warmer weather months on the heels of Question Low “Green Toe” and “Grey Toe” drops earlier this year.

www.ballerstatus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Iverson
