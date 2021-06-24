Cancel
Update on regulatory approvals relating to the voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA

 5 days ago

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Businessfinancemagnates.com

IG Group Completes the Acquisition of Tastytrade after Regulatory Approval

IG Group, a financial broker listed in London, has confirmed on Monday that it completed the acquisition of Tastytrade, a US-based online broker and a trading education platform. The deal was formalized after the firm received the regulatory and anti-trust green light to complete the business maneuver. According to the...
Financial Reportssharewise.com

Mannatech Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Mannatech, Incorporated ("Mannatech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced today the preliminary results of its cash tender offer, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of Friday, June 25, 2021, to purchase up to 211,538 shares of its outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a per share price of $26.00 (the "tender offer").
MarketsShareCast

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director/PDMR Transaction. Moscow, Russia - 28 June 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons...
Public Healtheasybranches.com

Moderna seeks regulatory approval for its Covid vaccine in India; Cipla applies for import

NEW DELHI: India's drug regulator may soon grant restricted emergency use authorisation for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Tuesday. Moderna has also informed that the US Government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX to the Government of India for use and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines.
Healthfirstwordpharma.com

Kaken Has Filed an Application in Japan for Regulatory Approval of KMW-1

Tokyo, June 28, 2021 - Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kaken", head office Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director Hiroyuki Horiuchi) announces that it has submitted a new drug application to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to seek manufacturing and marketing approval of KMW-1 for the removal of burn eschar.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fredonia Mining Inc. (Formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Fredonia Mining Inc. (TSXV: RRCC.P) (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced arm's length qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Fredonia Management Limited ("Fredonia Management") by way of a three-cornered plan of merger (the "Merger") under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with an effective closing date of June 24, 2021. Pursuant to the plan of Merger, Fredonia Mining Corp., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, merged with Fredonia Management, as consideration for which the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares of the merged company in exchange for the issuance of common shares of the Company. For more information on the Qualifying Transaction, refer to the filing statement of the Company dated June 22, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

U. S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Issues $125.5 Million Convertible Senior Secured PIK Notes, Executes License Agreement with ProFrac Manufacturing, LLC and Finalizes Amendment to Senior Secured Term L

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today announced it has entered into a series of strategic transactions that position the Company to execute on its previously announced strategic plan to grow and become a fully-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider. U.S. Well Services issued $125.5 million of 16.0% Convertible Senior Secured (Third Lien) PIK Notes due June 2026 (the "Notes") in a private placement to institutional investors (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the Private Placement, the Company sold $64.0 million of Notes convertible into U.S. Well Services Class A Common Stock (the "Cash Notes") and $22.5 million of Notes convertible into licenses to ProFrac Manufacturing, LLC ("ProFrac") to build three hydraulic fracturing fleets using the Company's Clean FleetÂ® technology (the "License Notes"). U.S. Well Services has also taken substantial steps towards simplifying the Company's capital structure. The Company exchanged $39.0 million of its Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock for $39.0 million of newly issued Notes convertible into U.S. Well Services Class A Common Stock (the "Exchange Notes"). Additionally, the Company expects to amend the Certificate of Designations for its Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series B"), which would allow U.S. Well Services to convert all outstanding shares of the Series B. Following entry of the final judgment by the Superior Court of Delaware in the Smart Sand v. U.S. Well Services LLC litigation awarding Smart Sand approximately $52 million, the Company agreed to settle the case for $35.0 million in cash and the entry into an agreement to provide Smart Sand certain rights of first refusal related to the supply of frac sand (the "Settlement"). Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the cash portion of the Settlement and to fund capital expenditures related to four Nyx Clean FleetsÂ® and place deposits on critical items for two additional Nyx Clean FleetsÂ®, as well as for general corporate purposes. These capital expenditures are expected to enable the Company to grow its asset portfolio up to 11 all-electric fleets representing approximately 593,500 hydraulic horsepower.
Stocksmemphissun.com

Adcore Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Adcore') (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ)(OTCQX:ADCOF), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ('Effortless Advertising'), has announced that its common shares are now qualified for trading under the ticker symbol ADCOF on the OTCQX® Best Market (the 'OTCQX'), a United States trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol ADCO and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ADQ.
Currenciescoincodex.com

Coinbase Receives Regulatory Approval to Trade Crypto in Japan

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange has registered with Japan’s financial regulator Financial Services Agency (FSA), allowing it to provide cryptocurrency trading services in the country. The FSA says that Coinbase is approved to offer trading in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Stellar. Coinbase registered in Japan through a subsidiary of...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Notice regarding results of subsidiary tender offer

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) announced on May 27th, 2021 that it will be selling a portion of its common shares in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (MSK) back to MSK in response to the decision by the latter’s board of directors to extend a tender offer, which was completed on June 24th, 2021. Please refer to the attached notice for details.
Marketswhattheythink.com

International Paper Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer for Certain of its Outstanding Notes for an Aggregate Purchase Price of up to $700 million

Memphis, Tenn. – International Paper Company (the "Company") announced today the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 18, 2021 (the "Early Tender Deadline") for its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") for up to $700 million aggregate purchase price (excluding Accrued Interest (as defined below) and excluding fees and expenses related to the Offer) (the "Aggregate Maximum Amount") of its outstanding 4.400% Notes due 2047 (the "4.400% Notes"), 4.350% Notes due 2048 (the "4.350% Notes"), 4.80% Notes due 2044 (the "4.80% Notes") and 5.000% Notes due 2035 (the "5.000% Notes" and, together with the 4.400% Notes, the 4.350% Notes and the 4.80% Notes, the "Notes").
Technologyhackaday.com

1700 Regulatory Approvals Revoked In South Korea

For the first time since its inception, the Korea Communications Commission this week revoked the regulatory approvals of 1,696 telecommunications devices from 378 companies, both foreign and domestic. Those companies must recall unsold inventory from the shelves, and prove conformity of existing products already sold. In addition, the companies may not submit new applications for these items for one year. It’s not clear what would happen to already-sold equipment if the manufacturer is unable to prove conformity as requested — perhaps a recall? Caught up in this are CCTV products, networking equipment, Bluetooth speakers, and drones from companies like Huawei, DJI, and even Samsung.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Frontera Energy Corporation Announces Early Tender Date Results Under its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for its Outstanding 9.700% Senior Notes Due 2023 (CUSIP - 35905B AA5, ISIN - US35905...

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) (the "Company" or "Frontera") today announced that it had received, as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, on June 18, 2021 (the "Early Tender Date"), tenders and consents from holders of U.S.$286,599,000 (or 81.89%) of the aggregate principal amount) of its outstanding 9.700% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), pursuant to its previously announced cash tender offer and consent solicitation (the "Offer") made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated as of June 7, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Letter of Transmittal. The Early Tender Date has now passed and withdrawal rights under the Offer have expired.
Energy IndustryCision

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA | Approval and publication of prospectus and resolution to increase the share capital in connection with a retail offering and a subsequent offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction

TAI'AN, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRC) (the "Company"), a leading e-commerce and financial services business process outsourcing service provider in China, today announced that at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") held on June 18, 2021, the Company's shareholders voted in favor of, among other things, the proposals to authorize and approve (i) the previously announced agreement and plan of merger dated as of March 12, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Taiying Group Ltd., a business company with limited liability incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ("Parent") and Taiying International Inc., a business company with limited liability incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"); (ii) the plan of merger and the articles of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands (the "Plan of Merger"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company and cease to exist, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent (the "Merger"); and (iii) any and all transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, including the Merger.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Orphazyme Provides Regulatory Update From FDA On Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement No. 16/2021Inside informationCompany Registration No. 32266355. Copenhagen - June 18 , 2021 - Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the heat shock protein response for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following its review of the new drug application for arimoclomol, a heat shock protein amplifier intended for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).
StocksLife Style Extra

IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 3,509,729 shares at a cost (including dealing and...