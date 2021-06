Unity said it has acquired Pixyz Software, a provider of 3D data preparation and optimization software. The price wasn’t disclosed. With Pixyz’s portfolio of products, creators in many industries can import 3D data into Unity and optimize any model for real-time 3D development. (The company claims its tools make importing such data quicker and easier). This is one of many acquisitions that game engine maker Unity has made in game development tools as it strives to stay competitive with Epic Games, maker of the rival Unreal Engine.