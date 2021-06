Crossovers have become one of the major things keeping live service games fun and interesting for players long-term, and there’s perhaps no more fitting crossover than Xbox announcing that Captain Jack Sparrow would be coming to Sea of Thieves in the latest expansion, A Pirate’s Life. A Pirate’s Life has players working to free Pirates of the Carribean’s protagonist Jack Sparrow, who’s being hunted down by Davy Jones. After freeing him, Jack will be working with players for the duration of the crossover, helping them fight back against Davy Jones and the new threats appearing in this latest Tall Tale collection that Xbox Wire describes as “the most ambitious story-driven campaign to date”.