UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Starts Okta, Inc (OKTA) at Buy (1)

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on Okta, Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Citi Resumes Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar resumes coverage on Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $28.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $271.86

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.86.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades LPL Investment (LPLA) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded LPL Investment (NASDAQ: LPLA) from Conviction Buy to Buy with a price target of $170.00. The analyst comments "We continue to see LPL as an attractive business with a high-single-digit organic growth rate, expanding addressable market, and considerable EPS upside in a "normalized" rates environment. However, risks to spreads paid by the banks for sweep deposits amid significant liquidity in the system pose risks to 2022 EPS estimates (we are now marginally below the Street). Although the upside case remains intact (we see path to $14+ in EPS in 2024) and investors could ultimately look through rates-related revenue headwinds over the next 12-18 months, the downside case could also become more pronounced relative to other rate-sensitive stocks under our coverage (where the impact of low rates is fully in the run-rate). Our scenario analysis suggests that, at current levels, the market is not paying much for EPS optionality to the upside "“ partially reflective of these risks, while our upside scenario implies the stock could be worth ~$190 or 40% upside from current levels, keeping us Buy rated. In the report, we outline our framework across various rates scenarios and implications for the stock."
Stockscom-unik.info

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.86.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 18,474 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,553.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Redburn Starts Comcast Corp (CMCSA) at Buy

Redburn analyst Steve Malcolm initiates coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) Announces June 30th IPO

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) plans to raise $376 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 13,200,000 shares at $27.00-$30.00 per share. In the last year, Clear Secure, Inc. generated $220.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $55.1...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: R5 Capital Starts Five Below (FIVE) at Buy

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin initiates coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $251.00. The analyst commented "Cheap, no, catalysts for better than expected earnings, you bet ya! Indeed, we see the synergy of a strong economy with several company initiatives providing a tailwind for earnings over at least the next 18 months. This leads to our estimates being well above street consensus. As we look at the back half of 2021, higher marketing spending, more of the chain having the Five Beyond offering and a still-strong economy are likely to combine to drive a nicely positive comp, despite the harder compares. The sales strength, in our view, will lead to expense leverage, which will be aided by the move to self-checkout. These factors should also help bolster FY22 results. Looking out a bit further, with little direct competition, we expect company will continue to open stores at a rapid rate, helping propel continued strong results."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Starts PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) at Buy

(Updated - June 24, 2021 1:54 AM EDT)Stifel analyst Jim Duffy initiates coverage on PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Starts Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee initiates coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreet.Com

Okta, Inc. Class A

Here's what our look at the cybersecurity company's charts reveals. The banks are parking large amounts of dough at the Fed every night. Last Friday's number was the highest single day total since 2017. There's absolutely no good reason for the Fed to still be supporting the mortgage market and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Empower Ltd. (EMPW) at Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DA Davidson initiates coverage on Empower Ltd. (NYSE: EMPW) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Empower Ltd. click here....
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Splunk (SPLK) PT Raised to $150 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) to $150.00 (from $135.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst comments "Earlier today, SPLK disclosed a large $1B investment from well-regarded PE firm Silver Lake, in the form of convertible senior notes with a low interest rate. While this transaction in and of itself doesn't solve SPLK's challenges, this is a favorable deal for SPLK, and we commend the management team for structuring it. We also expect that all (or virtually all) of the $1B proceeds will be used towards share buyback over the near-to-medium term, and this arrangement could potentially lead to other strategic outcomes over the longer-term. We maintain our Neutral rating and raise our PT to $150 (was $135)."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) at Buy

UBS analyst Peter Grom initiates coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Berkeley Lights (BLI) at Buy

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro initiates coverage on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Rosenblatt Starts CEVA Inc. (CEVA) at Neutral

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy initiates coverage on CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.