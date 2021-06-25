Cancel
UPDATE: R5 Capital Starts Five Below (FIVE) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin initiates coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $251.00. The analyst commented "Cheap, no, catalysts for better than expected earnings, you bet ya! Indeed, we see the synergy of a strong economy with several company initiatives providing a tailwind for earnings over at least the next 18 months. This leads to our estimates being well above street consensus. As we look at the back half of 2021, higher marketing spending, more of the chain having the Five Beyond offering and a still-strong economy are likely to combine to drive a nicely positive comp, despite the harder compares. The sales strength, in our view, will lead to expense leverage, which will be aided by the move to self-checkout. These factors should also help bolster FY22 results. Looking out a bit further, with little direct competition, we expect company will continue to open stores at a rapid rate, helping propel continued strong results."

