Shrink your waistline with tasty treats! Here are six foods that are sure to speed your liver metabolism and burn belly fat. Snacking on one cup of berries (fresh or frozen) daily could melt four pounds — and three inches — off your waistline this month! That’s the word from Cleveland Clinic researchers, who say that berry compounds (carotenoids) switch on the genes that help you quickly break down stored abdominal fat for fuel.