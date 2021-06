Plus, Albania eyes wind power, Ukraine opens up a land market to boost agriculture, and more. The Big Story: U.S., U.K., EU Impose New Sanctions on Belarus. What happened: The sanctions, which were imposed yesterday, target Belarusian entities and officials and come with a call on the Belarusian government “to end its repressive practices against its own people,” Reuters reports. They include travel bans and asset freezes on the defense and transport ministers, an oil-products exporter, President Alyaksandr’s press secretary, and the leader of parliament’s upper house, among others.