Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK O-RAN lab opens today

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new lab to speed up the development of 5G communication kit and help Britain diversify its supply chains will be launched today. The government-backed £1 million SONIC Labs will help accelerate the adoption of ‘Open RAN’ technology which is a major pillar of the government’s 5G Diversification Strategy. The...

www.electronicsweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#New Lab#Sonic Labs#Ofcom#Digital Catapult#Dcms#Innovation Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Country
U.K.
Related
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK government announces high-tech lab to boost 5G diversification strategy

Since its decision to ban equipment from so-called ‘at-risk’ suppliers such as Huawei from the infrastructures of communications operators, the UK government has talked a good game in waning more diversity in 5G technology supply, and is now putting its money where its mouth is by funding a new laboratory to speed up the development of 5G communication kit.
Economyparabolicarc.com

OneWeb and BT Sign Agreement to Explore Rural Connectivity Solutions in UK and Beyond

LONDON, UK. 27 June 2021 (OneWeb PR) — OneWeb, the global communications network powered from Space, and BT (BT.L), one of the world’s leading communication services companies, today announce they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to explore the provision of improved digital communication services to some of the hardest to reach parts of the UK. The groundbreaking agreement between OneWeb and BT comes as investment in expanding modern, digital infrastructure remains a top priority for the UK’s economic recovery and development post-COVID.
Technologysatellitetoday.com

BT and OneWeb Sign Deal to Improve Rural Connectivity

OneWeb is about to get more involved in the broadband space in the United Kingdom. The operator signed an MoU with BT, to explore the provision of improved digital communication services to some of the hardest to reach parts of the UK. This is a very innovative deal between one of the world’s biggest telcos and a satellite player.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

D-Link Unveils 5G Private Networks Designed To Transform Enterprises At MWC

TAIPEI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, a global leader in networking technologies, today announces its latest private 5G network innovations, specifically designed for enterprises and SMBs, to address mounting critical IoT connectivity demands and drive new efficiencies in the current digital revolution known as Industry X.0. Industry digitalization is...
EconomyBusiness Insider

ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang: Fuel the Digitalization, Endow with Intelligence

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that the company's CEO Xu Ziyang has delivered a keynote speech entitled "Fuel the Digitalization, Endow with Intelligence" at the opening ceremony of Mobile World Congress 2021.
Businessthefastmode.com

KDDI, SoftBank Select Ericsson to Deploy Japan’s First Multi-Operator RAN

Ericsson has been selected by KDDI and SoftBank as one of the vendors to help deploy Japan’s first Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN). Ericsson’s network sharing solution brings new, flexible and efficient ways to deploy networks to both communications service providers while keeping both companies’ own operations and management capabilities.
WorldLight Reading

Eurobites: BT hooks up with OneWeb for wider broadband coverage

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telecom Italia launches 5G cloud; Eurofiber helps NGN extend German network; BICS opens 5G Lab. BT has struck a deal with OneWeb, the satellite broadband company, to look at ways of providing better coverage to more remote parts of the UK and to people at sea. As the BBC reports, OneWeb already has 218 satellites in low Earth orbit, and is due to launch another 36 this week. It has something of a chequered history, having filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2020 before being resurrected by a combination of the UK government and Indian businessman Sunil Mittal. (See Eurobites: OneWeb emerges from Chapter 11, hires new CEO and Bharti Global, British government consortium wins OneWeb bid.)
TechnologyLight Reading

Axiata angles for open RAN leadership in Asia

Axiata gave further impetus to the open radio access network (RAN) agenda by unveiling plans to deploy the forward-looking, disaggregation-focused technology in three markets and announcing two key partners. The Malaysia-based group said it has carried out commercial open RAN trials in Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. In order to...
Technologynewagebd.net

Huawei launches advanced industry network solutions

Huawei has recently launched Industry OptiX Solution for customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific region. The online launching event was attended by over 600 industry players across the region. The event explored the benefits and importance of the newly launched series of the optical network, said a release on Sunday.
TechnologyBeta News

New UK lab set to boost 5G network security and resilience

A new high-tech lab to speed up the development of 5G communication kit and help the UK diversify its supply chains is being launched today. The SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC Labs) is backed by £1 million of government funding and aims to build a more secure and innovative supply chain which is fit for the future, less reliant on a small number of multinational suppliers and more accessible for new market entrants.
TechnologyAdvanced Television

UK high-tech lab to speed 5G development

Digital Catapult, the UK’s leading agency for the early adoption of advanced digital technologies, is joining forces with comms regulator Ofcom to launch a new high-tech lab to speed up the development of 5G communication kit and help Britain diversify its supply chains. The government-backed £1 million (€0.84m) SONIC Labs...
Technologyaithority.com

NEC Announces New 5G Massive MIMO Radio Units For Open RAN Global Markets

NEC Corporation announced the launch of new radio units (RU) for 5G base stations that are geared for global markets and are scheduled to be available in 2022. In terms of functionality, the new RUs will be compatible with the n77, n78 and C-Band 3.7GHz frequency band (3.3-4.2GHz), which is globally used as a 5G frequency. In addition, ultra-multi-element antennas utilizing Massive MIMO* and digital beamforming for high-precision beams will help to provide high-speed, high-capacity communications between a wider range of terminals. Also, the new RUs will feature higher output and wider bandwidth when compared to conventional products, thereby expanding the communications area and providing high-speed transmission. NEC’s proprietary high-density mounting technology, power saving technology, and fanless design will also enable a compact format that is lightweight and power efficient.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

UK continues open RAN backing with £1M facility

UK authorities revealed details of a test facility designed to accelerate the adoption of open RAN in operator 5G networks, as the country continues efforts to accommodate new supply options in the wake of banning Huawei. The SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC Labs) test sites in London and Brighton...
Businessukconstructionmedia.co.uk

UK Infrastructure Bank Open for Business

The UK Infrastructure Bank officially opened for business last week (17 June 2021). Businesses and communities will have billions of pounds available to them as Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched the bank to support local growth and tackle climate change. Based in Leeds, the UK Infrastructure Bank will be tasked with...
TechnologyLight Reading

Cohere CEO: Open RAN ideal for enterprise applications

Ray Dolan, chairman and CEO of Cohere Technologies, joins the Light Reading podcast to discuss how Cohere is working with partners such as VMware, Capgemini Engineering and Intel on developing an open RAN platform for Vodafone that improves 5G capacity. For its part in this open RAN platform, Cohere says...
Musichifipig.com

Qobuz Opens A UK Office

QOBUZ OPENS A UK OFFICE AND APPOINTS ITS LONDON-BASED MANAGING DIRECTOR. Qobuz, the hi-res music streaming and download platform, continues to grow as it appoints three new roles to support the global expansion of the brand. Music platform Qobuz has appointed a London-based managing director, Ritch Sibthorpe, for the Northern...
Businessfinextra.com

Amazon opens Fintech Lab in Dubai

Amazon is opening a Fintech Lab at Dubai's DIFC Innovation Hub, working with startups and partners to provide a forum for new directions in digital payments. Amazon intends to use the Lab to support the local startup community through networking, mentorship, roundtables, workshops, keynote speakers and research around the topics of digital services, fintech and the global tech arena.
TechnologyLight Reading

Accelleran adds a Belgian flavor to open RAN

Europe's giant telcos are among the world's most enthusiastic when it comes to open RAN, a fledgling initiative that is supposedly about escaping the tyranny of the single-vendor radio access network and turning it into a jamboree of convivial suppliers. Yet the region is short of open RAN specialists. When Vodafone UK announced its first open RAN partners last week, they nearly all hailed from Asia and the US.