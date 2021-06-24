Hellertown Pool Opens to the Delight of Young and Old (Photos)
For the first time in nearly two years, the sounds of splashing and laughter could be heard coming from inside the fence that surrounds Hellertown’s historic swimming pool. After a canceled season in 2020 due to the coronavirus and a delayed start to this year’s season because of a lifeguard shortage, there was happiness–and a sense of relief–that the beloved landmark was once again available as a cool respite for young and old alike.sauconsource.com