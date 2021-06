Home » Guides » COD Mobile Purifier Bug Solution – Fight Enemies In Summer Showdown. COD Mobile has a strange bug that occurs when you fight enemies in Summer Showdown playlist Summer Heat mission using the Purifier, and we have a solution for this issue. This bug doesn’t allow the game to register all the points you otherwise would have gotten when you kill enemies with the Purifier. In normal circumstances, you should receive 20 points for every enemy you kill with this weapon, but this bug prevents this from happening. Not every player is likely to get this bug and it will probably get patched out soon. However, if your are experiencing this issue, our COD Mobile Purifier Bug Solution – Fight Enemies In Summer Showdown guide is here to help you resolve it.