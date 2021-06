Magic: the Gathering has been on an incredible roll– a nat 20, you might say. Over the last year, game publisher Wizards of the Coast has introduced an unprecedented number of well-beloved card game expansions to the world. From the beginner-friendly Jumpstart to the epic Commander Legends and nostalgic release of Time Spiral Remastered, there has never been a better time to play Magic. But where to begin? There’s always the Core Sets, annual expansions targeted at new players, but what if you’re someone who has had experience with other strategy games and wants to jump in headfirst rather than just getting your feet wet? What if you love Wizards of the Coast’s other major hit game: Dungeons and Dragons? Well then…I guess it’s time for you to take a trip to the Forgotten Realms!