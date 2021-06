Someone great once said, “Failures are the building blocks of success”. In today’s world of the immense rat race, this is one principle that everyone should always remember. The path to success is not easy. It is never a bed of roses. There are going to be rough patches, there are going to be failures. And if there aren’t any then one should know they are not on the right path. Thus making mistakes, correcting them so that we can do better should be a priority in life. Overcoming failures is thus a necessity.