Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Fujitsu offers commercial simulations on Fugaku

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujitsu says it has used the world’s fastest supercomputer, Fugaku, to demonstrate the feasibility of high performance, large-scale, very high-definition analyses with commercial applications widely used in the industrial field for simulations including fluid dynamics. The trials were conducted in collaboration with a number of application vendors between November 2020...

www.electronicsweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujitsu#Simulations#Primehpc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
EconomyCIO

Fujitsu Secure Remote Working

Businesses looking to improve the experience they offer their employees and drive better outcomes are increasingly seeking to move away from traditional on-premise environments. For many, this means turning to virtualised solutions and the opportunities they can offer. This white paper looks at the business benefits of transitioning from a traditional on-premises deployment to a more agile and secure virtual environment.
Marketscityofhype.com

Intelligent Parking Assist Systems Market 2020-2026 | Sharp, Kyocera, Clarion, Fujitsu Ten/Fujitsu Semiconductor, Aptina

The ‘Intelligent Parking Assist Systems Market’ study added by Reports web, exhibits a comprehensive analysis of the growth trends present in the global business scenario. The study further presents conclusive data referring to the commercialization aspects, industry size and profit estimation of the market. This technology assists drivers in parking...
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

JEP181: JEDEC standard for thermal simulation

JEP181 from JEDEC is a neutral file XML-based standard for thermal models. The file format is called ECXML for ‘electronics cooling extensible mark-up language’. “The standard was created to meet a challenge for electronics manufacturers: the absence of a uniform format for the exchange of thermal simulation data throughout supply chains has created unnecessary duplication of effort and the potential introduction of errors into the stream,” according to Siemens, which participated in the creation of the standard.
Marketsminernews.io

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems: Market Integration of Latest Technologies into Existent Offerings with Key Players | VirtaMed AG, VRmagic, Intuitive Surgical Simulated Surgical Systems LLC

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market With COVID19-Pandemic Impact Analysis:. Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market 2021 this report is including with the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. Also, Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market (By major key players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems report is done based on the significant research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
Chemistrymsu.edu

A quantum leap for molecular simulations

Developing improved materials for things such as energy storage and drug discovery is of interest to researchers and society alike. Quantum mechanics, a theory that describes the physical properties of nature on the atomic and subatomic scale, is the basis for molecular and materials scientists who develop these useful, futuristic products.
Retailretailcustomerexperience.com

Fujitsu Frontech smallest footprint kiosk for retail environment

Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. has introduced its smallest footprint self-service kiosk, the U-Scan Bolt, designed to deploy anywhere throughout an in-store environment, according to a press release. With a fully integrated touchscreen, scanner and printer solution with various mounting options, U-Scan Bolt connects retailers to customers by facilitating self-service...
Public HealthHPCwire

Fujitsu Japan Embarks on Joint Research for COVID-19 Therapies Using Fugaku

June 22, 2021 — Fujitsu Japan Limited today announced that it will initiate a new research project with a research team led by Takefumi Yamashita, Project Associate Professor of Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology (RCAST) , the University of Tokyo utilizing the world’s fastest supercomputer, Fugaku, which was jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu. The research will leverage Fugaku to identify small molecule inhibitory compounds that can be used as potential drugs in treatments for COVID-19 as well as clarifying the molecular mechanism by which COVID-19 infections are inhibited, leading to the eventual development of small molecule therapeutic drugs. Full scale research begins on June 22nd, 2021 and will continue until March of 2022.
Engineeringmedicalupdatenews.com

Fujitsu to study Covid-19 treatments using supercomputer Fugaku

Fujitsu Japan has commenced a new research project to detect and analyse potential Covid-19 drugs by leveraging a fast supercomputer, Fugaku, co-developed by the company and RIKEN. Fugaku will be used to find small molecule inhibitory compounds with potential for Covid-19 treatment and will study how the molecular mechanism works...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Hexagon Adopts The Supercomputer Fugaku To Revolutionise The Use Of Simulations In Product Innovation

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon has demonstrated how innovation can be accelerated by opening up the possibility of completing complex CFD (computational fluid dynamics) simulations that were previously too time consuming and expensive using the world's fastest supercomputer, Fugaku. The company's Manufacturing Intelligence division has shown that the performance of next-generation aircraft and electric vehicles can be explored in greater detail and with many more iterations using the power of simulation. By exploiting cutting-edge semiconductors, manufacturers can analyse all the complexities of reality with less than half the energy use and at a fraction of the cost of traditional simulation methods.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

Fujitsu Introduces PaperStream ClickScan To Make Scanning Simpler

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., the industry leader in imaging solutions, today announced the launch of its new software, PaperStream ClickScan. PaperStream ClickScan is designed to take the complexity out of scanning while utilizing Fujitsu’s industry leading image cleanup functions to improve the usability of Fujitsu fi Series and SP Series scanners.
Businessaithority.com

Fujitsu, City of Kawasaki Strengthen Cooperation to Realize a Sustainable “Future City”

Fujitsu Limited and the City of Kawasaki announced plans to strengthen their collaboration around digital technologies amidst rapid societal and environmental change to present novel solutions to the various challenges confronting communities, including the threats posed by climate change and COVID-19. Today’s agreement represents an important step to further strengthening the comprehensive agreement (1) initially signed by both sides in 2014, and the partners have identified “Health,” “Safety and security,” “Environment,” and “Work and living” as the four focus themes for the latest phase of the project. At its Kawasaki Plant and surrounding areas, the founding place of Fujitsu and a key base for its research and development into innovative technologies, Fujitsu will work to build advanced models leveraging its AI, 5G, supercomputer capabilities and next-generation networks–technologies that many anticipate will play an important role in building the sustainable cities of the future.
Technologymathworks.com

TriPed Robot Simulation

This repository provides a Simulink library for the TriPed robot. This library can be used to set up walking experiments with the robot or just simulate parts of the assembly to validate kinematic and dynamic models. The library was developed by Max Goebels and Jan Baumgärtner as part of their...
Video Gamesarmy-technology.com

Battle Simulation – Thunderflash – Family of Products

CBRNergetics is now offering an expanded range of Battlefield Simulation products. Thunderflash family of four x products is ideal for battle simulation, training and some operational uses such as crowd control. Four (4) different products to meet various end user requirements:. Electric Thunderflash: NSN 1370-99-845-3828. Thunderflash, Strike ignition, Mk 10:...
Grand Prairie, TXAviation Week

Marketplace: Advances In Training and Simulation

Flight training and simulation providers have remained active during the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing new systems and programs, including those offered by the companies below. H145 Full-Flight Simulator The Helisim Simulation Center, located at the Airbus Helicopters facility in Grand Prairie... Marketplace: Advances In Training and Simulation is part of...
SoftwareIntel iQ

Remote Attestation Simulation

When I run the RemoteAttestation Sample provided in the sgx SampleCode Folder in Debug-Simulation mode, everything works despite some hints in this community that RA in sim-mode is not possible. When I try to build my own solution however, sgx_ra_proc_msg2 returns an unexpected error which I am unfortunately not able to debug. Is it possible to run remote attestation in simulation mode and what can cause the problem of the unexpected error? Also, is there a solution to step into enclave code because sgx-gdb does not show source file lines and does not step into the sgx_ra_proc_msg2-ecall.
Computersaithority.com

Fujitsu Demonstrates High Performance Simulations For Industrial Use Cases With Commercial Applications On The World’s Fastest Supercomputer, Fugaku

– Fujitsu has successfully demonstrated that large-scale, high-definition analysis can be performed with commercial applications widely used in the industrial space on the supercomputer Fugaku. – Fujitsu is additionally validating operations of commercial applications widely used by industrial customers on its PRIMEHPC series. – Vendors will begin to offer applications...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Supercomputer Market Worth Observing Growth | HPE, Lenovo, Fujitsu

The Global Supercomputer Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Supercomputer manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Supercomputer research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Supercomputer. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Fujitsu & Cray etc.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Composite Simulation Software Market Investment Analysis | Altair Engineering, Inc, Autodesk, Inc., CGTech

JCMR recently introduced Global Composite Simulation Software Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Altair Engineering, Inc, Autodesk, Inc., CGTech, Dassault Systemes, ESI Group, e-Xstream engineering, HyperSizer, Siemens AGThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Aerospace & Defenseatlantanews.net

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Airbus, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies

JCMR recently introduced Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Airbus, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies, Thales Group, MacDonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd, Google, UrtheCast, Deimos Imaging, E-GEOS, Planet Labs, Terra Bella, PlanetiQ LLC, DMC International Imaging, MDAThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.