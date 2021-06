The Guilty Gear franchise has had an illustrious history since the first entry broke ground with the fighting game community back in 1998. Along the way, developer Arc System Works became one of the most respected fighting game studios in the genre, having crafted several sequels and other esteemed titles such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Guilty Gear -Strive- marks the series’ first foray using Unreal Engine 4, and with it, the Japanese studio delivers its most beautiful 2D/3D cel-shaded graphics yet, which looks especially sharp on next-generation console PlayStation 5, where it is optimized to run at 60 frames per second at 4K.