Aydan, Huskerrs, and Rated bring home World Series of Warzone squad title, FaZe Swagg wins Captains Cup
The World Series of Warzone is the most ambitious tournament yet for Call of Duty’s massively popular battle royale. Pairing 150 of the world’s best Warzone players, from Call of Duty League pros to popular streamers and content creators, the WSOW dropped 50 teams of three into Verdsansk to battle it out in a private match with $300,000 in prizes on the line. Each elimination earns teams one point, finishing in the top 15 gives teams a 1.5 multiplier to their score, while winning the match gives teams a 2x multiplier.dotesports.com