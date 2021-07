It’s no secret that the Vancouver Titans have had a rough couple of years. After the Runaway roster disbanded following the 2019 season, the team began performing rather poorly. The once dominant team struggled throughout the regular season, ending their 2020 run with a loss to the Washington Justice and a 6-15 record. But everything changed once the 2021 season rolled around. What was once a relatively bad team became an extremely bad team. To the Titans of 2021, a 6-15 record must seem like a dream come true. In fact, even a 1-20 score must look like heaven on earth. When the season’s halfway done and you have yet to win a single game, you’ll typically take what you can get.