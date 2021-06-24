High Court Rules In Favor HS Cheerleader In First Amendment Case
In a ruling that could affect school districts across Texas, the Supreme Court said a student who posted a rant about the cheerleading squad expressed free speech. Legal analyst Ed Klein says it’s another case where social media forces the courts to rethink the laws. The high court says schools are “nurseries of democracy,” and as such, students who post unflattering views of school policy should be protected by the first amendment.easttexasradio.com