Politics

Japan lodges protest with Russia

tucsonpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], June 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow via diplomatic channels over Russia's military drills in the waters of the Sea of Japan off the Sakhalin Island and the Southern Kuril Islands that Tokyo considers part of its Northern Territories, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

www.tucsonpost.com
