CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspected felon was arrested Monday after allegedly leading authorities on a high speed motorcycle chase. According to a Facebook post by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, a Cherokee County Special Investigation Unit (SIU) attempted to stop Drew Clark Jr. for a parole violation warrant. Upon attempting to stop Clark, he allegedly fled east on Highway 204 on his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle. The report claims Clark reached speeds over 90 mph and at one point was driving into oncoming traffic. Clark then drove south on County Road 1419 where the report says he eventually lost control of the bike, causing himself to wreck.